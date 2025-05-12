MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 4620: MQL5 bug fixes and new OpenBLAS methods

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The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The update addresses several elusive MQL5 bugs, enhancing the stability of your programs. Additionally, we have fixed the issue with manually retrieving tick history.



MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal 

  1. Terminal: Fixed an error that caused an incomplete tick history to be returned under certain conditions.
  2. Terminal: Fixed autocompletion when selecting symbols in languages other than English. When you type a symbol name in the search field, the system automatically suggests relevant options based on the entered characters. The search function now works correctly and case-insensitively across all locales.
  3. Descriptions of new OpenBLAS methods have been added to MQL5 Documentation. Currently, 15 new methods for matrices and vectors are available, with more to be added soon.
    OpenBLAS is an efficient open-source solution for high-performance computing, especially when working with big datasets.

    Function Action

    SingularValueDecompositionDC

    Singular Value Decomposition, divide-and-conquer algorithm; considered the fastest among other SVD algorithms (lapack function GESDD).

    SingularValueDecompositionQR

    Singular Value Decomposition, QR algorithm; considered a classical SVD algorithm (lapack function GESVD).

    SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot

    Singular Value Decomposition, QR with pivoting algorithm (lapack function GESVDQ).

    SingularValueDecompositionBisect

    Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm (lapack function GESVDX).

    SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh

    Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi high-level algorithm (lapack function GEJSV).

    SingularValueDecompositionJacobiLow

    Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi low-level algorithm (lapack function GESVJ). The method computes small singular values and their singular vectors with much greater accuracy than other SVD routines in certain cases.

    SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC

    Singular Value Decomposition, divide-and-conquer algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (lapack function BDSVDX).

    SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect

    Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (lapack function BDSVDX).

    EigenSolver

    Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix using the classical algorithm (lapack function GEEV).

    EigenSymmetricDC

    Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugate) matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (lapack functions SYEVD, HEEVD).

    SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum

    A method function for calculating the relative contributions of spectral components based on their eigenvalues

    SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast

    A method function for calculating reconstructed and predicted data using spectral components of the input time series.

    SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructComponents

    A method function for calculating reconstructed components of the input time series and their contributions.

    SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructSeries

    A method function for calculating the reconstructed time series using the first component_count components.
  4. MQL5: Fixed errors when running older versions of executable MQL5 program files (.ex5) that use matrix::CopyRates methods. These errors did not occur in files compiled under new versions.
  5. MQL5: Fixed type-checking for orders allowed in union.
  6. MetaTester: Fixed crashes that could occur under certain conditions during the deinitialization of custom indicators.


    The update will be available through the Live Update system.

     

    I found a very strange bug in the backtester in v.4620

     

    When I run a backtest of DOW30 using real ticks for the period 2008-2024 – The first backtest uses around 40 GB of memory and hangs at the last trade and never finish the backtest. If I then click on stop and start the backtest again it uses around 24 GB memory without changing anything and it finish the backtest without a problem.


    First backtest

    secound backtest

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