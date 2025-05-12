MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 4620: MQL5 bug fixes and new OpenBLAS methods
I found a very strange bug in the backtester in v.4620
When I run a backtest of DOW30 using real ticks for the period 2008-2024 – The first backtest uses around 40 GB of memory and hangs at the last trade and never finish the backtest. If I then click on stop and start the backtest again it uses around 24 GB memory without changing anything and it finish the backtest without a problem.
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The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, October 11, 2024.
The update addresses several elusive MQL5 bugs, enhancing the stability of your programs. Additionally, we have fixed the issue with manually retrieving tick history.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
OpenBLAS is an efficient open-source solution for high-performance computing, especially when working with big datasets.
SingularValueDecompositionDC
Singular Value Decomposition, divide-and-conquer algorithm; considered the fastest among other SVD algorithms (lapack function GESDD).
SingularValueDecompositionQR
Singular Value Decomposition, QR algorithm; considered a classical SVD algorithm (lapack function GESVD).
SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot
Singular Value Decomposition, QR with pivoting algorithm (lapack function GESVDQ).
SingularValueDecompositionBisect
Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm (lapack function GESVDX).
SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh
Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi high-level algorithm (lapack function GEJSV).
SingularValueDecompositionJacobiLow
Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi low-level algorithm (lapack function GESVJ). The method computes small singular values and their singular vectors with much greater accuracy than other SVD routines in certain cases.
SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC
Singular Value Decomposition, divide-and-conquer algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (lapack function BDSVDX).
SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect
Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (lapack function BDSVDX).
EigenSolver
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix using the classical algorithm (lapack function GEEV).
EigenSymmetricDC
Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a symmetric or Hermitian (complex conjugate) matrix using the divide-and-conquer algorithm (lapack functions SYEVD, HEEVD).
SingularSpectrumAnalysisSpectrum
A method function for calculating the relative contributions of spectral components based on their eigenvalues
SingularSpectrumAnalysisForecast
A method function for calculating reconstructed and predicted data using spectral components of the input time series.
SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructComponents
A method function for calculating reconstructed components of the input time series and their contributions.
SingularSpectrumAnalysisReconstructSeries
A method function for calculating the reconstructed time series using the first component_count components.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.