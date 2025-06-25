New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4585: Performance improvements
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, October 4, 2024.
This update follows the major release build 4570, which featured notable web terminal improvements and introduced new machine learning functions in MQL5. In this latest release, we have addressed several issues to further improve your experience with the platform.
- Terminal: Fixed crashes that could occur under certain conditions while stopping profiling of MQL5 programs.
- MetaEditor: Fixed memory leaks during MQL5 program compilation and when using intelligent code management functions.
- MetaTester: Fixed crashes that occurred under certain conditions when re-running single pass tests.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Nice. I've stopped using profiling due to the crashes. Hope that works now.
Look MinLot - is input variable recognised as unknown indentifier
Look last 3 lines !!! all expressions are not evaluating anymore in debug !!! I can't debug my code because I can't check equaliation ... Does not working
Look MinLot - is input variable recognised as unknown indentifier
Look last 3 lines !!! all expressions are not evaluating anymore in debug !!! I CAN'T DEBUG MY CODE BECAUSE I CAN'T CHECK EQUALIATION ... DOES NOT WORKING
I reinstall 5.0 4410 version and all ok with debugging !
Call support to fix bugs for latest version !
Please don't write in ALLCAPS. It is equivalent to "shouting" and is considered rude. I have edited your posts accordingly.
Remember that this is a user forum and we are not the developers. Moderators are normal users, not MetaQuotes employees.
If you want, you can try contact the Service Desk directly, or you can post in the Russian forum and hope that the admin read your posts.
- www.mql5.com
void OnStart() { const vector Vector = {1, 1, 1}; Print(Vector.CorrCoef(Vector)); // 0 }
At the moment I feel, with every update MetaQuotes lost quality :-((.
See also: debug features still lost!
At the moment I feel, with every update MetaQuotes lost quality :-((.
See also: debug features still lost!
You should try MT5 android :(
Maybe it's a second class app, full of trivial bugs.
Sad but true.
Feedbacks given on play store, no response at all.
Maybe it's an abandon ware nowadays :(
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, October 4, 2024.
This update follows the major release build 4570, which featured notable web terminal improvements and introduced new machine learning functions in MQL5. In this latest release, we have addressed several issues to further improve your experience with the platform.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.