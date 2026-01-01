Economic Calendar
National Bureau of Statistics of China Press Conference on Economic Situation
Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
Sector:
Money
|Medium
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|Importance
During the monthly NBS Press Conference on Economic Situation, NBS representatives announce their assessment of current economy conditions, discuss dynamics of the main economic and financial indicators, and provide near-term financial outlook.
After announcing the statement, NBS officials answer the questions of journalists.
The press conference reflects the official statistical picture of the Chinese economy, therefore it has traditionally been of great interest among the press and the business community. However, it rarely has a direct effect on the yuan.