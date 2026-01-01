ReplaceToZero

Replace small values in a matrix/vector with the zero value and return the number of elements replaced.

ulong vector::ReplaceToZero(

const double abs_tol

);



ulong vectorf::ReplaceToZero(

const float abs_tol

);



ulong vectorc::ReplaceToZero(

const double abs_tol

);



ulong vectorcf::ReplaceToZero(

const float abs_tol

);



ulong matrix::ReplaceToZero(

const double abs_tol

);



ulong matrixf::ReplaceToZero(

const float abs_tol

);



ulong matrixc::ReplaceToZero(

const double abs_tol

);



ulong matrixcf::ReplaceToZero(

const float abs_tol

);

Parameters

abs_tol

[in] Absolute tolerance value that compared to vector/matrix element. If absolute value of vector/matrix is less or equal to absolute tolerance value then element replaced to zero. In complex case module of complex value ( sqrt(value.real*value.real+value.imag*value.imag) ) compared to absolute tolerance value.

Return Value

The number of matrix/vector small elements that were replaced to zero.

Example