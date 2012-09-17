Real author:

Zhaslan and Ivan

The trend indicator in the form of a colored cloud using volumes in its calculations. Cloud color corresponds to the current market trend.

Red color stands for the bearish market, while green color shows the bullish one. The idea is to reveal the first market impulse and estimate its duration.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 21.05.2012 (in Russian).

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

BullsBears