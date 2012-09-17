CodeBaseSections
MACD Elder Impulse Max - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
16322
(35)
macd_elder_impulse_max.mq5 (9.19 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Real author:

MaxAgeNT

MACD histogram with bars coloring according to Elder Impulse System.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 16.05.2012 (in Russian).

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

MACD Elder Impulse Max

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/970

