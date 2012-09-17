CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Point and Figure - indicator for MetaTrader 5

--- | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
12784
Rating:
(27)
Published:
xo_v01.mq5 (3.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Parameters


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/954

BullsBears BullsBears

The trend indicator in the form of a colored cloud using volumes in its calculations. Enhanced version of Bears and Bulls indicator. The idea is to reveal the first market impulse and estimate its duration.

MACD Elder Impulse Max MACD Elder Impulse Max

MACD histogram with bars coloring according to Elder Impulse System.

Inter Inter

Multicurrency multitimeframe indicator.

SetSellLimitOrder SetSellLimitOrder

The script is developed for placing a SellLimit order with fixed actuation levels, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in points from the current price.