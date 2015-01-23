Real author:

Rosh

Well-known indicator of Constantine Kopyrkin which generated a great number of NRTR indicator implementation. NRMA moving average (line) and trailing stops NRTR (circular-shaped dots) are implemented in this variant.

For details, see the author's site.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on August 19, 2006.

Fig.1. NRMA Indicator