CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5627
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
nrma.mq5 (10.07 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Rosh

Well-known indicator of Constantine Kopyrkin which generated a great number of NRTR indicator implementation. NRMA moving average (line) and trailing stops NRTR (circular-shaped dots) are implemented in this variant.

For details, see the author's site.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on August 19, 2006.

Fig.1. NRMA Indicator

Fig.1. NRMA Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7028

NonLagMA_v5_HTF NonLagMA_v5_HTF

The NonLagMA_v5 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NonLagMA_v5 NonLagMA_v5

This is a moving where effect of retardation is lessened by means of damped cosinusoid defining coefficients' ratios in equation of the linearly weighted average (LWMA).

NRMA_HTF NRMA_HTF

The NRMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Karpenko Karpenko

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.