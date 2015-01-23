CodeBaseSections
Karpenko - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
karpenko.mq5 (5.65 KB) view
Real author:

MetaQuotes

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the colored cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on April 22, 2014.

Fig.1. Karpenko Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11243

