NRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 17179
NRMA is the famous indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin, it produced numerous realizations of the indicator NRTR. In this variant we see a moving average (line) and trailing stops NRTR (points).
Access to other intermediate Omega indicators (NRTR_Oscillator, NRatio, NRTR_DT) is available throug calls of iCustom(NULL,0,"NRMA",parameters,index_number, shift).
More detailed information is on the author's website
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7764
