Indicators

NRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Views:
17179
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
NRMA.mq4 (4.89 KB) view
    NRMA is the famous indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin, it produced numerous realizations of the indicator NRTR. In this variant we see a moving average (line) and trailing stops NRTR (points).

    Access to other intermediate Omega indicators (NRTR_Oscillator, NRatio, NRTR_DT) is available throug calls of iCustom(NULL,0,"NRMA",parameters,index_number, shift).

    More detailed information is on the author's website



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7764

