NRMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The NRMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled NRMA.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7031
Well-known indicator of Constantine Kopyrkin which generated a great number of NRTR indicator implementation. NRMA moving average (line) and trailing stops NRTR (circular-shaped dots) are implemented in this variant.NonLagMA_v5_HTF
