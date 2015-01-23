Join our fan page
NonLagMA_v5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5476
Real author:
TrendLaboratory
This is a moving where effect of retardation is lessened by means of damped cosinusoid defining coefficients' ratios in equation of the linearly weighted average (LWMA).
Statical filter (in points) helps to remove small spurts of the medium which gives a shape of stair-stepping.
Input Parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+-----------------------------------+ input int MAPeriod = 13; // Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType = MODE_EMA; // Type of averaging input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // Price input uint Filter = 0; // Static filter in points input uint ColorBarBack = 1; // Bar back for color mode input double Deviation = 0; // Up/down deviation input int Shift = 0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on September 21, 2006.
Fig.1. NonLagMA_v5 Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7022
