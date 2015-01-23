CodeBaseSections
NonLagMA_v5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5476
(25)
nonlagma_v5.mq5 (9.18 KB) view
Real author:

TrendLaboratory

This is a moving where effect of retardation is lessened by means of damped cosinusoid defining coefficients' ratios in equation of the linearly weighted average (LWMA).

Statical filter (in points) helps to remove small spurts of the medium which gives a shape of stair-stepping.

Input Parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the indicator |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int                 MAPeriod       = 13;          // Period
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD     MAType         = MODE_EMA;    // Type of averaging
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  MAPrice        = PRICE_CLOSE; // Price
input uint                Filter         = 0;           // Static filter in points  
input uint                ColorBarBack   = 1;           // Bar back for color mode
input double              Deviation      = 0;           // Up/down deviation  
input int                 Shift          = 0;           // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on September 21, 2006.

Fig.1. NonLagMA_v5 Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7022

