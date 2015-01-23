Real author:

TrendLaboratory

This is a moving where effect of retardation is lessened by means of damped cosinusoid defining coefficients' ratios in equation of the linearly weighted average (LWMA).

Statical filter (in points) helps to remove small spurts of the medium which gives a shape of stair-stepping.

Input Parameters:

input int MAPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MAPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint Filter = 0 ; input uint ColorBarBack = 1 ; input double Deviation = 0 ; input int Shift = 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on September 21, 2006.

Fig.1. NonLagMA_v5 Indicator