NonLagMA_v5_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The NonLagMA_v5 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled NonLagMA_v5.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. NonLagMA_v5_HTF Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7027

NonLagMA_v5 NonLagMA_v5

This is a moving where effect of retardation is lessened by means of damped cosinusoid defining coefficients' ratios in equation of the linearly weighted average (LWMA).

Simple dollar index indicator Simple dollar index indicator

Special aspects: "holidays problem" is solved (problems arising due to absence of ticks).

NRMA NRMA

Well-known indicator of Constantine Kopyrkin which generated a great number of NRTR indicator implementation. NRMA moving average (line) and trailing stops NRTR (circular-shaped dots) are implemented in this variant.

NRMA_HTF NRMA_HTF

The NRMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.