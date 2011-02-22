Join our fan page
ChartNavigate Demo - script for MetaTrader 5
- 5235
Simple script with demonstration of use of the ChartNavigate() function.
The script uses several chart functions:
- ChartID() - to get the handle of the chart with the script launched (the handle is used in chart operations)
- ChartGetInteger() - to get the number of the first visible bar on the chart (indexing as timeseries is used - the last (uncompleted) bar has index 0),
- ChartSetInteger() - to set chart shift from the right border of the chart, to disable autoscroll when new tick, to set drawing as candles and showing of tick volumes.
Each navigation demo is commented using the Comment() function.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/296
