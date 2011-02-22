Trade signals based on "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

Simple example of use of the DRAW_ZIGZAG drawing style.

Trade signals based on "Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Stochastic indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

Trade signals based on "Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.