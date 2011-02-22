CodeBaseSections
Demo_DRAW_ZIGZAG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Simple example of use of the DRAW_ZIGZAG drawing style.

The indicator connects the Highs and Lows of the neighbour bars.

See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.

DRAW_ZIGZAG

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/295

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + RSI MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + RSI

Trade signals based on "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + MFI MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + MFI

Trade signals based on "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Market Facilitation Index (MFI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.

ChartNavigate Demo ChartNavigate Demo

Simple script with demonstration of use of the ChartNavigate() function.

MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + Stochastic MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + Stochastic

Trade signals based on "Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Stochastic indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.