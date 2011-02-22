Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Demo_DRAW_ZIGZAG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5765
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple example of use of the DRAW_ZIGZAG drawing style.
The indicator connects the Highs and Lows of the neighbour bars.
See also: The Drawing Styles in MQL5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/295
Trade signals based on "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + MFI
Trade signals based on "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Market Facilitation Index (MFI) indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.
Simple script with demonstration of use of the ChartNavigate() function.MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + Stochastic
Trade signals based on "Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line" candlestick pattern, confirmed by Stochastic indicator is considered. The code of the Expert Advisor based on this strategy can be generated automatically using the MQL5 Wizard.