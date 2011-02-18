The MQL5 Wizard allows creating ready-made Expert Advisors based on the Standard library classes delivered together with the client terminal (see Creating Ready-Made Expert Advisors in MQL5 Wizard for the details). It allows to check your trade ideas quickly, all you need is to create your own trading signals class. The structure of this class and example can be found in the article MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals.



The generic idea is the following: the class of trading signals is derived from CExpertSignal, the next, it's necessary to override the LongCondition() and ShortCondition() virtual methods with your own methods.

There is a book "Strategies of best traders" (in Russian), there are many trading strategies are considered there, we will focus on reversal candlestick patterns, confirmed by Stochastic, CCI, MFI and RSI oscillators.



The best way is to create the separate class, derived from CExpertSignal for checking of formation of candlestick patterns. For confirmation of trade signals, generated by candlestick patterns, it's sufficient to write the class, derived from CCandlePattern and add the necessary features (for example, confirmation by oscillators) there.

Here we will consider the signals, based "3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" reversal candlestick pattern, confirmed by Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. The module of trade signals is based on the CCandlePattern class, it's simple example of its use for creation of trade signals with candlestick patterns.

1. "3 Black Crows" and 3 "White Soldiers" reversal candlestick patterns



1.1. 3 Black Crows



A bearish candlestick pattern that is used to predict the reversal of the current uptrend. This pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that have closed lower than the previous day with each session's open occurring within the body of the previous candle.







Fig. 1. "3 Black Crows" candlestick pattern



The recognition of "3 Black Crows" pattern is implemented in CheckPatternThreeBlackCrows method of CCandlePattern class:



bool CCandlePattern::CheckPatternThreeBlackCrows() { if ((Open( 3 )-Close( 3 )>AvgBody( 1 )) && (Open( 2 )-Close( 2 )>AvgBody( 1 )) && (Open( 1 )-Close( 1 )>AvgBody( 1 )) && (MidPoint( 2 )<MidPoint( 3 )) && (MidPoint( 1 )<MidPoint( 2 ))) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

The CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_THREE_BLACK_CROWS) method of CCandlePattern class is used to check formation of "3 Black Crows" candlestick pattern.



1.2. 3 White Soldiers candlestick pattern



A bullish candlestick pattern that is used to predict the reversal of the current downtrend. This pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that have closed higher than the previous day, with each session's open occurring within the body of the previous candle.



The pattern is valid as long as the candle of day two opens in the upper half of day one's range. By the end of day two, it should close near its high, leaving a very small or non-existent upper shadow. The same pattern is then repeated on day three.





Fig. 2. "3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern

Here is the method for recognition of "3 White Soldiers" pattern:

bool CCandlePattern::CheckPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() { if ((Close( 3 )-Open( 3 )>AvgBody( 1 )) && (Close( 2 )-Open( 2 )>AvgBody( 1 )) && (Close( 1 )-Open( 1 )>AvgBody( 1 )) && (MidPoint( 2 )>MidPoint( 3 )) && (MidPoint( 1 )>MidPoint( 2 ))) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

The CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS) method of CCandlePattern class is used to check formation of "3 White Soldiers" candlestick pattern.

2. Trade signals, confirmed by RSI indicator

The trading signals to open long or short position must be confirmed by RSI indicator. The value of RSI must be lower/greater than critical levels (40 for long position and 60 for short position).

The closing of opened position depends on the values of RSI. It can be done in 2 cases:



if RSI has reached the opposite critical level (70 for long position and 30 for short position) if the reverse signal isn't confirmed (when RSI reaches the following levels: 30 for long position and 70 for short position)





Fig. 3. "3 Black Crows" pattern, confirmed by Stochastic indicator

int CML_RSI::LongCondition() - checks conditions to open long position (returns 80) and close of the short position (returns 40);



int CML_RSI::ShortCondition() - checks conditions to open short position (returns 80) and close of the long position (returns 40).

2.1. Open long position/Close short position

The formation of "3 White Soldiers" pattern must be confirmed by RSI indicator: RSI(1)<40 (the value of the RSI of the last completed bar must be less than 40). The short position must be closed if RSI indicator has crossed upward the critical levels 70 or 30.

int CBC_WS_RSI::LongCondition() { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS) && (RSI( 1 )< 40 )) result= 80 ; if (((RSI( 1 )> 30 ) && (RSI( 2 )< 30 )) || ((RSI( 1 )> 70 ) && (RSI( 2 )< 70 ))) result= 40 ; return (result); }

2.2. Open short position/Close long position

The formation of "3 Black Crows" pattern must be confirmed by RSI indicator: RSI(1)>60 (the value of the RSI indicator of the last completed bar must be greater than 60). The long position must be closed if RSI indicator has crossed downward the critical levels 70 or 30.

int CBC_WS_RSI::ShortCondition() { int result= 0 ; int idx =StartIndex(); if (CheckCandlestickPattern(CANDLE_PATTERN_THREE_BLACK_CROWS) && (RSI( 1 )> 60 )) result= 80 ; if (((RSI( 1 )< 70 ) && (RSI( 2 )> 70 )) || ((RSI( 1 )< 30 ) && (RSI( 2 )> 30 ))) result= 40 ; return (result); }

2.3. Creating Expert Advisor using MQL5 Wizard

The CML_RSI class isn't included in the Standard Library classes, to use it, it's necessary to download the acml_rsi.mqh file (see attachments) and save it to the client_terminal_data\folder\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignals. The same should be done with the candlepatterns.mqh file. You can use it in MQL5 Wizard after restart of the MetaEditor.



To create an Expert Advisor launch MQL5 Wizard:







Fig. 4. Creating Expert Advisor using MQL5 Wizard

Let's specify the name of the Expert Advisor:







Fig. 5. General properties of the Expert Advisor

After that we need to select the modules of trade signals used.





Fig. 6. Signal properties of the Expert Advisor

In our case we use only one module of trade signals.



Adding the "Signals based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers" module of trading signals:







Fig. 7. Signal properties of the Expert Advisor

Module of trade signals added:







Fig. 8. Signal properties of the Expert Advisor

You can select any trailing properties, but we will use "Trailing Stop not used":





Fig. 9. Trailing properties of the Expert Advisor



Concerning the money management properties, we will use "Trading with fixed trade volume":







Fig. 10. Money management properties of the Expert Advisor



By pressing the "Finish" button, we will get the code of the generated Expert Advisor, located in Expert_ABC_WS_RSI.mq5, it will be saved in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts\.

The default input parameters of the generated Expert Advisor:

input int Signal_ThresholdOpen = 10 ; input int Signal_ThresholdClose = 10 ; input double Signal_PriceLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_StopLevel = 50.0 ; input double Signal_TakeLevel = 50.0 ;

must be replaced to:



input int Signal_ThresholdOpen = 40 ; input int Signal_ThresholdClose = 20 ; input double Signal_PriceLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_StopLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_TakeLevel = 0.0 ;

The Signal_ThresholdOpen/Signal_ThresholdClose input parameters allow to specify threshold levels for open and close of positions.

In code of the LongCondition() and ShortCondition() methods of the trade signals class we have specified the fixed values of the threshold:

Open position: 80;

Close position: 40.



The Expert Advisor, generated by MQL5 Wizard open and close position using the "votes" from the modules of trade signals. The vote of the main module (as container, it consist of all the modules added) is also used, but its LongCondition() and ShortCondition() methods always return 0.

The vote results of the main module is also used in "votes" averaging. In our case we have: main module + 1 module of trade signals, so we need to take this fact into account when setting of the threshold values. Because of this fact the ThresholdOpen and ThresholdClose must be set as 40=(0+80)/2 and 20=(0+40)/2.

The values of Signal_StopLevel and Signal_TakeLevel input parameters is set to 0, it means that closing of the positions will be done only when closing conditions will be true.

2.4. History backtesting results



Let's consider backtesting of the Expert Advisor on historical data (EURUSD H1, testing period: 2010.01.01-2011.02.02, PeriodRSI=37, MA_period=51).

In creation of Expert Advisor we used the fixed volume (Trading Fixed Lot, 0.1), Trailing Stop algorithm is not used (Trailing not used).





Fig. 11. Testing results of the Expert Advisor, based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + RSI

The best set of input parameters can be found using the Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 5 client terminal.

The code of the Expert Advisor, created by MQL5 Wizard is attached in expert_abc_ws_rsi.mq5.