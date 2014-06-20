Real author:

Cronex

A modification of the MACD indicator, calculated with DeMarker's technical indicator data. The indicator is implemeted in form of the colored cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 24.08.2007.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. CronexDeMarker indicator