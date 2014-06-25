Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DS_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5914
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MetaQuotes
The DS_Stochastic indicator is the original Stochastic Oscillator with the EMA smoothing.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The original DS_Stochastic indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 27.10.2006.
Figure 1. The DS_Stochastic indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7008
The non-normalized oscillator ang_AZad_C helps to identify the dominant trend.CronexDeMarker
A modification of the MACD indicator, calculated with DeMarker's technical indicator data.
O indicador NRatio com a opção de seleção de um período de tempo diferente nos parâmetros de entrada.wlxFractals
The wlxFractals indicator is designed for drawing Bill Williams' fractals, defining the number of significant bars to the left and to the right.