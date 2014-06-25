Real author:

MetaQuotes

The DS_Stochastic indicator is the original Stochastic Oscillator with the EMA smoothing.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The original DS_Stochastic indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 27.10.2006.

Figure 1. The DS_Stochastic indicator