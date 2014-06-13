CodeBaseSections
Chaikin Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Chaikin Oscillator with the averaging type selection option.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 08.02.2007.

Figure 1. Chaikin Oscillator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2439

VROC VROC

The speed indicator of volume change. It shows how quickly the volume changes.

CronexChaikin CronexChaikin

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

CronexDeMarker CronexDeMarker

A modification of the MACD indicator, calculated with DeMarker's technical indicator data.

ang_AZad_C ang_AZad_C

The non-normalized oscillator ang_AZad_C helps to identify the dominant trend.