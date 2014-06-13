Join our fan page
Chaikin Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Chaikin Oscillator with the averaging type selection option.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 08.02.2007.
Figure 1. Chaikin Oscillator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2439
The speed indicator of volume change. It shows how quickly the volume changes.CronexChaikin
The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.
A modification of the MACD indicator, calculated with DeMarker's technical indicator data.ang_AZad_C
The non-normalized oscillator ang_AZad_C helps to identify the dominant trend.