Indicators

VROC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

vroc.mq5 (9.4 KB)
Real author:

MetaQuotes

Virtually all important graphic patterns (tops, bottoms, breakthroughs, etc.) are accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volume. The speed indicator of volume change. It shows how quickly the volume changes.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 08.02.2007.

Figure 1. The VROC indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2427

CronexChaikin CronexChaikin

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

RWI_HTF RWI_HTF

The RWI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Chaikin Oscillator Chaikin Oscillator

Chaikin Oscillator with the averaging type selection option.

CronexDeMarker CronexDeMarker

A modification of the MACD indicator, calculated with DeMarker's technical indicator data.