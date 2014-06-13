Join our fan page
VROC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
MetaQuotes
Virtually all important graphic patterns (tops, bottoms, breakthroughs, etc.) are accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volume. The speed indicator of volume change. It shows how quickly the volume changes.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 08.02.2007.
Figure 1. The VROC indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2427
