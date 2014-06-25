Real author:

ANG3110@latchess.com

The non-normalized oscillator ang_AZad_C helps to identify the dominant trend. Its values ​​above zero can be interpreted as a growing trend, values ​​below zero indicate a falling trend.

The original ang_AZad_C was developed in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 17.11.2006.

Figure 1. The ang_AZad_C indicator