ang_AZad_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The non-normalized oscillator ang_AZad_C helps to identify the dominant trend. Its values above zero can be interpreted as a growing trend, values below zero indicate a falling trend.
The original ang_AZad_C was developed in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 17.11.2006.
Figure 1. The ang_AZad_C indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7004
