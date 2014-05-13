The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in violet-blue or violet-lilac, shadows are painted in light blue or plum color.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file VolatilityPivot.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF indicator