BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in violet-blue or violet-lilac, shadows are painted in light blue or plum color.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file VolatilityPivot.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF indicator
The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.VolatilityPivot_HTF
The VolatilityPivot indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The VolatilityPivot_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator with a fixed timeframe.X4Period_MFI_Arrows
Four semaphore signal indicators based on MFI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.