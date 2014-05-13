CodeBaseSections
VolatilityPivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

S.B.T.

The trend indicator made as NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).

The indicator is calculated on the basis of currency pair volatility displaying the nearest support and resistance levels. It can be used as a trend indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.

Figure 1. The VolatilityPivot indicator

BackgroundСandle_XD-RangeSwitch_HTF BackgroundСandle_XD-RangeSwitch_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the XD-RangeSwitch indicator.

Exp_XD-RangeSwitch Exp_XD-RangeSwitch

A trading system that uses the XD-RangeSwitch semaphore, signal indicator.

Exp_VolatilityPivot Exp_VolatilityPivot

A trading system that uses the VolatilityPivot NRTR indicator.

VolatilityPivot_HTF VolatilityPivot_HTF

The VolatilityPivot indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.