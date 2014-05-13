CodeBaseSections
X4Period_MFI_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

transport_david

Four semaphore signal indicators based on MFI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.

Trend signals occur when the RSI oscillators are in the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:

input uint rsiUpperTrigger=62;   // Overbought level
input uint rsiLowerTrigger=38;   // Oversold level

Fig.1. Indicator X4Period_MFI_Arrows

Figure 1. Indicator X4Period_MFI_Arrows

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2282

VolatilityPivot_Signal VolatilityPivot_Signal

The VolatilityPivot_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator with a fixed timeframe.

BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator.

iMirror iMirror

The iMirror indicator shows a prices mirrored upside down. When the mouse is on the indicator, its color changes to the chart color, while the chart is dimmed. When you click on the indicator, it remains in the foreground till another click.

Exp_AFIRMA Exp_AFIRMA

The Exp_AFIRMA Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the AFIRMA (Autoregressive Finite Impulse Response Moving Average) indicator.