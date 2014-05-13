Join our fan page
X4Period_MFI_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 33126
Real author:
transport_david
Four semaphore signal indicators based on MFI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.
Trend signals occur when the RSI oscillators are in the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:
input uint rsiUpperTrigger=62; // Overbought level input uint rsiLowerTrigger=38; // Oversold level
Figure 1. Indicator X4Period_MFI_Arrows
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2282
