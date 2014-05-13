Real author:

transport_david

Four semaphore signal indicators based on MFI oscillators with different periods on one price chart.

Trend signals occur when the RSI oscillators are in the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:

input uint rsiUpperTrigger= 62 ; input uint rsiLowerTrigger= 38 ;

Figure 1. Indicator X4Period_MFI_Arrows

