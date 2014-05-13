CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VolatilityPivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4723
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The VolatilityPivot indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled VolatilityPivot indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VolatilityPivot_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The VolatilityPivot_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2278

Exp_VolatilityPivot Exp_VolatilityPivot

A trading system that uses the VolatilityPivot NRTR indicator.

VolatilityPivot VolatilityPivot

The trend indicator made as NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).

WeightedWCCI WeightedWCCI

The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.

BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator.