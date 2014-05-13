Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VolatilityPivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4723
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The VolatilityPivot indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled VolatilityPivot indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The VolatilityPivot_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2278
Exp_VolatilityPivot
A trading system that uses the VolatilityPivot NRTR indicator.VolatilityPivot
The trend indicator made as NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse).
WeightedWCCI
The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.BackgroundCandle_VolatilityPivot_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator.