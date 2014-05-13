The VolatilityPivot_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator with a fixed timeframe.



The color of the initial indicator lines is the source of the signal: Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires VolatilityPivot.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VolatilityPivot_Signal indicator