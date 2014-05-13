Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
WeightedWCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7544
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Luis Guilherme Damiani
The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.
Figure 1. The WeightedWCCI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2279
The VolatilityPivot indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_VolatilityPivot
A trading system that uses the VolatilityPivot NRTR indicator.
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator.VolatilityPivot_Signal
The VolatilityPivot_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the VolatilityPivot indicator with a fixed timeframe.