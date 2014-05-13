CodeBaseSections
WeightedWCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
weightedwcci.mq5 (10.88 KB) view
Real author:

Luis Guilherme Damiani

The indicator draws the slow and fast ССI and colors bars for determining patterns and trends.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com on 18.09.2007.

Figure 1. The WeightedWCCI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2279

