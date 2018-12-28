CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ScalpWiz 9001 - expert for MetaTrader 5

marcboggs | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
16400
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
ScalpWiz 9001.mq5 (50.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Marc Boggs

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works on hedge accounts ONLY!

In the EA, classes CPositionInfoCTradeCSymbolInfoCAccountInfoCOrderInfo, and CArrayObj were used.

Four levels, i.e., the spaces for placing pending orders, can be specified in input parameters. The sizes of the spaces follows the logic below:

Level #0 < Level #1 < Level #2 < Level #3

The EA permanently monitors the situation, i.e., it works on each tick, as soon as the price breaks through one of the lines of indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) at the distance of Level #3. As soon as such breakthrough is found, pending orders will be placed. In the picture below, you can see a sample situation where the breakthrough of the upper line is found: Four Sell stop orders were placed


Accordingly, as soon as the lower line is broken through, pending Buy stop orders will be placed.

For each pending order, Pending Stop orders expiration time (in minutes) is set. You can specify both permanent and dynamic (in risk percents) lot sizes. Lot type is specified in Money management.

Parameters, such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop, can be disabled. To do so, you just have to assign the value of 0.0 to the parameter.

A sample start on EURUSD,H1


and on USDJPY,H1


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22678

FineTuningMACandle FineTuningMACandle

Indicator FineTuningMA represented as candles

Mirror_RSI Mirror_RSI

Indicator Mirror RSI

Simplified opening of stop orders Simplified opening of stop orders

Short description

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF

Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parameters