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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FineTuningMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator FineTuningMA represented as candles. Candles are obtained by processing the relevant price timeseries by the algorithm of the indicator. In many cases, such approach may be more informative for analysis.
Fig.1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22685
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