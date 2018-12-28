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Indicators

FineTuningMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Indicator FineTuningMA represented as candles. Candles are obtained by processing the relevant price timeseries by the algorithm of the indicator. In many cases, such approach may be more informative for analysis.


Fig.1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle

Fig.1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22685

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Short description