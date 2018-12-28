Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simplified opening of stop orders - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6454
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA is intended for opening orders BuyStop and SellStop.
On the panel, you can specify the distance to the order and the lot sizes of Stop Loss and Take Profit.
The EA uses the delete button to delete all the pending orders.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22674
ScalpWiz 9001
An EA based on indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). It places pending Stop orders.FineTuningMACandle
Indicator FineTuningMA represented as candles
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parametersHeiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with two color-filled channels built on mean-square deviations from the High and the Low of the indicator candles