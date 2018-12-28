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Simplified opening of stop orders - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
I am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
36 products 192 codes 1 topic 1099 comments
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6454
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(23)
Published:
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cm panel.mq5 (31.21 KB) view
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The EA is intended for opening orders BuyStop and SellStop.

On the panel, you can specify the distance to the order and the lot sizes of Stop Loss and Take Profit.

The EA uses the delete button to delete all the pending orders.

panel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22674

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