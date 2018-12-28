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Indicators

Mirror_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Mirror_RSI.mq5 (12.83 KB) view
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Oscillating indicator Mirror RSI displays the forward and reverse difference of two RSIs and the signal line.

It has six adjustable parameters:

  • First RSI period - first RSI calculation period
  • First RSI applied price - first RSI applied price
  • Second RSI period - second RSI calculation period
  • Second RSI applied price - second RSI applied price
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period
  • Signal method - signal line calculation method

Calculations:

Ascending = RSI1 - RSI2
Descending = RSI2 - RSI1
Signal = AvgRSI

where:

RSI1 = RSI(First RSI applied price, First RSI period)
RSI2 = RSI(Second RSI applied price, Second RSI period)
AvgRSI = MA(RSI1, Signal period, Signal method)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22686

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