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Mirror_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator Mirror RSI displays the forward and reverse difference of two RSIs and the signal line.
It has six adjustable parameters:
- First RSI period - first RSI calculation period
- First RSI applied price - first RSI applied price
- Second RSI period - second RSI calculation period
- Second RSI applied price - second RSI applied price
- Signal period - signal line calculation period
- Signal method - signal line calculation method
Calculations:
Ascending = RSI1 - RSI2
Descending = RSI2 - RSI1
Signal = AvgRSI
where:
RSI1 = RSI(First RSI applied price, First RSI period)
RSI2 = RSI(Second RSI applied price, Second RSI period)
AvgRSI = MA(RSI1, Signal period, Signal method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22686
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