Oscillating indicator Mirror RSI displays the forward and reverse difference of two RSIs and the signal line.

It has six adjustable parameters:

First RSI period - first RSI calculation period

- first RSI calculation period First RSI applied price - first RSI applied price

- first RSI applied price Second RSI period - second RSI calculation period

- second RSI calculation period Second RSI applied price - second RSI applied price

- second RSI applied price Signal period - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period Signal method - signal line calculation method