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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6722
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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_.mq5 (7.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.mq5 (13.5 KB) view
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Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_catalog>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22672

Simplified opening of stop orders Simplified opening of stop orders

Short description

ScalpWiz 9001 ScalpWiz 9001

An EA based on indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). It places pending Stop orders.

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl

Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with two color-filled channels built on mean-square deviations from the High and the Low of the indicator candles

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend

A semaphore signal indicator that gives trade signals when candles Heiken Ashi Smoothed change their directions