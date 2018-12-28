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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_catalog>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22672
Simplified opening of stop orders
Short descriptionScalpWiz 9001
An EA based on indicator iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB). It places pending Stop orders.
Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with two color-filled channels built on mean-square deviations from the High and the Low of the indicator candlesHeiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend
A semaphore signal indicator that gives trade signals when candles Heiken Ashi Smoothed change their directions