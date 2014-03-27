CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5534
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in red or green, shadows are painted in plum violet or lime.

Place the ColorLaguerre.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2191

T3_TRIX_Signal T3_TRIX_Signal

The T3_TRIX_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the T3_TRIX indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The_20's_v0.20 The_20's_v0.20

A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.

Exp_The_20s_v020 Exp_The_20s_v020

A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.

TimeZones TimeZones

The indicator draws four vertical colored lines during a day. Line parameters can be set in the input parameters.