The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in red or green, shadows are painted in plum violet or lime.

Place the ColorLaguerre.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF