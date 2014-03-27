A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.



A trade decision is made when an arrow of an appropriate color and direction appears.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file The_20s_v020.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at EURJPY H1:





Figure 2. Chart of testing results