Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_The_20s_v020 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5677
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.
A trade decision is made when an arrow of an appropriate color and direction appears.
The Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file The_20s_v020.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2013 at EURJPY H1:
Figure 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2192
The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.T3_TRIX_Signal
The T3_TRIX_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the T3_TRIX indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator draws four vertical colored lines during a day. Line parameters can be set in the input parameters.Chandelier Exit
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud. with stops beyond the range of the colored cloud.