Real author:

Alejandro Galindo

The indicator draws four vertical colored lines during a day. Line parameters can be set in the input parameters:

input string LinesSirname= "TimeZones" ; input uint WeeklyTotal= 4 ; input uint FutureTotal= 1 ; input color Line_Color_D= clrRed ; input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_3; input bool SetBackground_D= true ; input Hour GMT=H02; input color Line_Color_D1= clrDodgerBlue ; input STYLE Line_Style_D1=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_2; input bool SetBackground_D1= true ; input Hour MST=H06; input color Line_Color_D2= clrLime ; input STYLE Line_Style_D2=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_2; input bool SetBackground_D2= true ; input Hour EST=H07; input color Line_Color_D3= clrDarkOrchid ; input STYLE Line_Style_D3=SOLID_; input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_2; input bool SetBackground_D3= true ;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.

Figure 1. The TimeZones indicator