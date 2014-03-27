Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TimeZones - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17912
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Alejandro Galindo
The indicator draws four vertical colored lines during a day. Line parameters can be set in the input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //--- common settings input string LinesSirname="TimeZones"; // Line name input uint WeeklyTotal=4; // Number of weeks in the history input uint FutureTotal=1; // The number of lines in the future //--- setting for day bars input color Line_Color_D=clrRed; // Color of a day line input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_; // Style of a day line input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_3; // Width of a day line input bool SetBackground_D=true; // Background display of day lines //--- settings for intraday bars GMT input Hour GMT=H02; // input color Line_Color_D1=clrDodgerBlue; // Color of the GMT line input STYLE Line_Style_D1=SOLID_; // GMT line style input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_2; // GMT line width input bool SetBackground_D1=true; // Background display of the GMT line //--- settings for intraday bars MST input Hour MST=H06; // input color Line_Color_D2=clrLime; // Color of the MST line input STYLE Line_Style_D2=SOLID_; // Style of the MST line input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_2; // Width of the MST line input bool SetBackground_D2=true; // Background display of the MST line //--- settings for intraday bars EST input Hour EST=H07; // input color Line_Color_D3=clrDarkOrchid; // Color of the EST line input STYLE Line_Style_D3=SOLID_; // Style of the EST line input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_2; // Width of the EST line input bool SetBackground_D3=true; // Background display of the EST line
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.
Figure 1. The TimeZones indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2193
A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF
The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud. with stops beyond the range of the colored cloud.BBands_Stop_v1_HTF
The BBands_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.