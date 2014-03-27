CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TimeZones - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17912
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
timezones.mq5 (18.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Alejandro Galindo

The indicator draws four vertical colored lines during a day. Line parameters can be set in the input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//--- common settings
input string LinesSirname="TimeZones";   // Line name
input uint WeeklyTotal=4;                // Number of weeks in the history
input uint FutureTotal=1;                // The number of lines in the future
//--- setting for day bars
input color Line_Color_D=clrRed;         // Color of a day line
input STYLE Line_Style_D=SOLID_;         // Style of a day line
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D=w_3;       // Width of a day line
input bool SetBackground_D=true;         // Background display of day lines
//--- settings for intraday bars GMT
input Hour GMT=H02; //
input color Line_Color_D1=clrDodgerBlue; // Color of the GMT line
input STYLE Line_Style_D1=SOLID_;        // GMT line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D1=w_2;      // GMT line width
input bool SetBackground_D1=true;        // Background display of the GMT line
//--- settings for intraday bars MST
input Hour MST=H06; //
input color Line_Color_D2=clrLime;       // Color of the MST line
input STYLE Line_Style_D2=SOLID_;        // Style of the MST line
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D2=w_2;      // Width of the MST line
input bool SetBackground_D2=true;        // Background display of the MST line
//--- settings for intraday bars EST
input Hour EST=H07; //
input color Line_Color_D3=clrDarkOrchid; // Color of the EST line
input STYLE Line_Style_D3=SOLID_;        // Style of the EST line
input ENUM_WIDTH Line_Width_D3=w_2;      // Width of the EST line
input bool SetBackground_D3=true;        // Background display of the EST line

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.

 Figure 1. The TimeZones indicator

Figure 1. The TimeZones indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2193

Exp_The_20s_v020 Exp_The_20s_v020

A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.

BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF

The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.

Chandelier Exit Chandelier Exit

A trend indicator drawn in the form of a colored cloud. with stops beyond the range of the colored cloud.

BBands_Stop_v1_HTF BBands_Stop_v1_HTF

The BBands_Stop_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.