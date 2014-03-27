CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

T3_TRIX_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7056
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
t3_trix.mq5 (8.62 KB) view
t3_trix_signal.mq5 (15.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The T3_TRIX_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the T3_TRIX indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The histogram of the initial indicator or the cloud can be a source of a signal, depending on the value of the indicator input parameter:

input Mode Method=MODE_CLOUD;     // Method of analysis

When receiving signals from the histogram, the histogram color is shown. If the signal is formed by a colored cloud, in addition to the color the behavior of the cloud is analyzed. If the cloud is compressed and the trend is weakening, the color of the indicator is pale. When the cloud expands and trend increases, the color is bright. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires T3_TRIX.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The The_20's_v0.20 indicator

Figure 1. The The_20's_v0.20 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2190

The_20's_v0.20 The_20's_v0.20

A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.

ADXCloud_HTF ADXCloud_HTF

The ADXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF

The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.

Exp_The_20s_v020 Exp_The_20s_v020

A trading system using The_20s_v020 semaphore arrow indicator.