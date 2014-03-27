Watch how to download trading robots for free
The_20's_v0.20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
TraderSeven
A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.
Figure 1. The The_20's_v0.20 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2189
