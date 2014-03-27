CodeBaseSections
The_20's_v0.20 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5546
(26)
Real author:

TraderSeven

A semaphore signal indicator not using averages to determine signals.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 28.09.2007.

Figure 1. The The_20's_v0.20 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2189

ADXCloud_HTF ADXCloud_HTF

The ADXCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

rvmGann_sv8 rvmGann_sv8

The indicator implements the Gann principle in the form of a ZigZag.

T3_TRIX_Signal T3_TRIX_Signal

The T3_TRIX_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the T3_TRIX indicator with a fixed timeframe.

BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF BackgroundCandle_ColorLaguerre_HTF

The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the ColorLaguerre indicator.