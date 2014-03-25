CodeBaseSections
BlauSMI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5930
(35)
Real author:

Rosh

Stochastic momentum from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 01.01.2007.

Figure 1. The BlauSMI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2175

