CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5375
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
jfatlspeed.mq5 (7.69 KB) view
multijfatlspeedx7signal.mq5 (21.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each JFatlSpeed indicator. If the JFatlSpeed oscillator grows, the line is dark-lime, if falls - it is pink. Colored dots on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires JFatlSpeed.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator

Figure 1. The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2178

BlauSMI BlauSMI

Stochastic Momentum from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

LSMA_Angle LSMA_Angle

A trend indicator drawn in the form of a histogram.

Slow-Stoch Slow-Stoch

Smooth Stochastic.

Slow-Stoch_HTF Slow-Stoch_HTF

The Slow-Stoch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.