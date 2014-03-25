The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each JFatlSpeed indicator. If the JFatlSpeed oscillator grows, the line is dark-lime, if falls - it is pink. Colored dots on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires JFatlSpeed.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator