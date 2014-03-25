Join our fan page
MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5375
The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.
One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each JFatlSpeed indicator. If the JFatlSpeed oscillator grows, the line is dark-lime, if falls - it is pink. Colored dots on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires JFatlSpeed.mq5 indicator file. Place terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2178
