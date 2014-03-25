CodeBaseSections
Indicators

bbhisto - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
bbhisto.mq5 (7.82 KB) view
Real author:

Nick Bilak

A trend indicator that uses the Standard Deviation.

The author believes that it is one of the most interesting modifications of Bollinger Bands. It shows the standard deviation in the bar representation.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.01.2007.

Figure 1. The bbhisto indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2173

