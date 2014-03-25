CodeBaseSections
LSMA_Angle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5570
(30)
lsma_angle.mq5 (8.47 KB) view
Real author:

LSMA_Angle

A trend indicator drawn in the form of a histogram. When a trend is weak, the histogram is gray.

The trigger threshold is determined by the value of the indicator input parameter:

input int  AngleTreshold=15; // Trigger threshold

When the price change direction coincides with the histogram direction, the histogram is dark, otherwise it is bright.

Figure 1. The LSMA_Angle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2174

bbhisto bbhisto

A trend indicator that uses Standard Deviation.

ADXCloud ADXCloud

A colored cloud drawn on the difference of smoothed lines PLUSDI and MINUSDI of the ADX indicator.

BlauSMI BlauSMI

Stochastic Momentum from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal

The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.