LSMA_Angle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
LSMA_Angle
A trend indicator drawn in the form of a histogram. When a trend is weak, the histogram is gray.
The trigger threshold is determined by the value of the indicator input parameter:
input int AngleTreshold=15; // Trigger threshold
When the price change direction coincides with the histogram direction, the histogram is dark, otherwise it is bright.
Figure 1. The LSMA_Angle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2174
