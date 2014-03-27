CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Slow-Stoch - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9632
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
slow-stoch.mq5 (7.49 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Nick Bilak

Smooth Stochastic. After the main and signal lines of the Stochastic are calculated, their values are filtered by the averaging algorithm for a better directive effect.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 01.01.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator Nick Bilak

Figure 1. Indicator Nick Bilak

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2179

MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal

The MultiJFatlSpeedx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven JFatlSpeed indicators from different timeframes.

BlauSMI BlauSMI

Stochastic Momentum from the book "Momentum, Direction and Divergence" by William Blau implemented in the form of a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

Slow-Stoch_HTF Slow-Stoch_HTF

The Slow-Stoch indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal

The MultiSlow-Stochx7Signal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven Slow-Stoch indicators from different timeframes.<