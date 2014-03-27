Real author:

Nick Bilak

Smooth Stochastic. After the main and signal lines of the Stochastic are calculated, their values are filtered by the averaging algorithm for a better directive effect.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 01.01.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator Nick Bilak