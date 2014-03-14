Real author:

FinGeR Alex

The TRIX indicator uses Tilson averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 15.10.2007.

Figure 1. The T3_TRIX indicator