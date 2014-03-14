CodeBaseSections
T3_TRIX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The T3_TRIX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file T3_TRIX.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The T3_TRIX_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2131

