T3_TRIX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The T3_TRIX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file T3_TRIX.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The T3_TRIX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2131
The MultiCandleSignal indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from seven different timeframes.T3_TRIX
The TRIX indicator uses Tilson averaging.
The trend indicator using an oscillator algorithm drawn in the form of a colored cloud with additional indication.BackgroundСandle_BlauTSStochastic_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the direction of the BlauTSStochastic histogram.