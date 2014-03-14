The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the BrainTrend1 indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in blue or orange, shadows are painted in lime or yellow.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file BrainTrend1.mq5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.