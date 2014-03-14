The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the BrainTrend2 indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or pink, shadows are painted in lime or plum color.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file BrainTrend2.mq5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. BackgroundСandle_BrainTrend2_HTF