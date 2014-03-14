Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackgroundСandle_BrainTrend2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5101
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the BrainTrend2 indicator.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or pink, shadows are painted in lime or plum color.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file BrainTrend2.mq5. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. BackgroundСandle_BrainTrend2_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2128
The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the BrainTrend1 indicator.RSIFilter
The indicator changes color of bars in a separate window. It is changed to the color of the current trend calculated based on the RSI technical indicator.
The TRIX indicator uses Tilson averaging.MultiCandleSignal
The MultiCandleSignal indicator displays information on current trends using candlestick direction from seven different timeframes.