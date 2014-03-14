Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSIFilter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7325
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Forex-TSD.com
The indicator changes color of bars in a separate window. It is changed to the color of the current trend calculated based on the RSI technical indicator.
If the trend and candlestick direction match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.
Trend strength is determined by the presence of the RSI indicator in overbought or oversold areas whose levels are determined by the indicator input parameters:
input uint HighLevel=55; // Overbought level input uint LowLevel=45; // Oversold level
If the RSI is outside these areas, the bar is painted in light gray.
Figure 1. The RSIFilter indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2125
The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF
The indicator draws Heiken Ashi candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the BrainTrend1 indicator.BackgroundСandle_BrainTrend2_HTF
The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the BrainTrend2 indicator.