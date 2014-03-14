The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in green or orange, shadows are painted in lime or yellow.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Candles_Smoothed.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The Background_Candles_Smoothed_HTF indicator