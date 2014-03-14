CodeBaseSections
Background_Candles_Smoothed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5235
(26)
The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in green or orange, shadows are painted in lime or yellow.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Candles_Smoothed.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The Background_Candles_Smoothed_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2124

Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF

The indicator draws Heiken Ashi candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

RSI_BARS RSI_BARS

The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the RSI technical indicator.

RSIFilter RSIFilter

The indicator changes color of bars in a separate window. It is changed to the color of the current trend calculated based on the RSI technical indicator.

BackgroundСandle_BrainTrend1_HTF BackgroundСandle_BrainTrend1_HTF

The indicator draws rectangle candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the BrainTrend1 indicator.