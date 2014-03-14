Join our fan page
Background_Candles_Smoothed_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws averaged candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in green or orange, shadows are painted in lime or yellow.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file Candles_Smoothed.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. The Background_Candles_Smoothed_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2124
