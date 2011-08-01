BrainTrend1 is a market direction indicator.



It indicates trend directions in colors. When a price changes or stays in an up-trend, the candlesticks are colored in blue. When a price changes or stands in a downtrend, the candlesticks are colored in red. In case a price changes its direction or a trend is unstable, the candlesticks are not colored.



BrainTrend1 can be used at any timeframe. Its algorithm is based on the ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. In this version the values of all algorithm variables are designed as the indicator's input parameters, so now it be used with custom settings.



