BrainTrend1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9949
(20)
BrainTrend1 is a market direction indicator.

It indicates trend directions in colors. When a price changes or stays in an up-trend, the candlesticks are colored in blue. When a price changes or stands in a downtrend, the candlesticks are colored in red. In case a price changes its direction or a trend is unstable, the candlesticks are not colored.

BrainTrend1 can be used at any timeframe. Its algorithm is based on the ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. In this version the values of all algorithm variables are designed as the indicator's input parameters, so now it be used with custom settings.

BrainTrend1

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/391

BrainTrend2Stop BrainTrend2Stop

BrainTrend2Stop is a trend reversal detection indicator, it is displayed by the stops line. Intersection of the line indicates trend reversal and the time to close previously opened positions.

BrainTrend2Sig BrainTrend2Sig

BrainTrend2Sig is an indicator of the market trends that assigns colors to candlesticks according to the trend direction.

BrainTrend1Sig BrainTrend1Sig

BrainTrend1Sig is an indicator for positions opening and closing. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values.

BrainTrend1Stop BrainTrend1Stop

BrainTrend1Stop is a trend reversal indicator.