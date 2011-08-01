Join our fan page
BrainTrend1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
BrainTrend1 is a market direction indicator.
It indicates trend directions in colors. When a price changes or stays in an up-trend, the candlesticks are colored in blue. When a price changes or stands in a downtrend, the candlesticks are colored in red. In case a price changes its direction or a trend is unstable, the candlesticks are not colored.
BrainTrend1 can be used at any timeframe. Its algorithm is based on the ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. In this version the values of all algorithm variables are designed as the indicator's input parameters, so now it be used with custom settings.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/391
BrainTrend2Stop is a trend reversal detection indicator, it is displayed by the stops line. Intersection of the line indicates trend reversal and the time to close previously opened positions.BrainTrend2Sig
BrainTrend2Sig is an indicator of the market trends that assigns colors to candlesticks according to the trend direction.
BrainTrend1Sig is an indicator for positions opening and closing. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values.BrainTrend1Stop
BrainTrend1Stop is a trend reversal indicator.