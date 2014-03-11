CodeBaseSections
Digital_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
digital_macd.mq5 (19 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Real author:

CrazyChart

The MACD histogram drawn on the difference of two digital filters.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 10.10.2007.

Fig.1 The Digital_MACD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2114

